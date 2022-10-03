Adoras o look clássico do basquetebol dos anos 90, mas tens uma queda pela cultura intensa dos dias de hoje. Apresentamos a família Air Max TW. Inspiradas no adorado franchise que apresentou o amortecimento Nike Air ao mundo e que lançou as bases para um look combinado de estética urbana e desportiva, o seu design apelativo proporciona um toque simples de conforto e elegância. Preparadas para realçar qualquer tipo de estilo, a parte superior leve combina linhas angulares e orgânicas para criar um efeito háptico. As paletas de cores contrastantes fazem com que as sapatilhas sejam fáceis de combinar. E se já estás a postos para o próximo passo, as cinco janelas por baixo do pé proporcionam um estilo moderno ao amortecimento Air visível.
3 Estrelas
JesuA948296935 - 03/10/2022
Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.
garynathans156884867 - 01/10/2022
I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.
Emily A. - 29/09/2022
I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!