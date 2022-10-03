Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Materiais sustentáveis

      Nike Air Max TW

      Sapatilhas para homem

      159,99 €

      Preto/Preto/Branco/Branco
      Branco/Azul Racer/Preto/Amarelo Speed

      Adoras o look clássico do basquetebol dos anos 90, mas tens uma queda pela cultura intensa dos dias de hoje. Apresentamos a família Air Max TW. Inspiradas no adorado franchise que apresentou o amortecimento Nike Air ao mundo e que lançou as bases para um look combinado de estética urbana e desportiva, o seu design apelativo proporciona um toque simples de conforto e elegância. Preparadas para realçar qualquer tipo de estilo, a parte superior leve combina linhas angulares e orgânicas para criar um efeito háptico. As paletas de cores contrastantes fazem com que as sapatilhas sejam fáceis de combinar. E se já estás a postos para o próximo passo, as cinco janelas por baixo do pé proporcionam um estilo moderno ao amortecimento Air visível.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco/Azul Racer/Preto/Amarelo Speed
      • Estilo: DQ3984-100

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • Este produto foi concebido de forma responsável com materiais reciclados provenientes de resíduos após a utilização do consumidor e/ou após o fabrico. Um dos maiores passos na nossa jornada rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono é a escolha dos nossos materiais, uma vez que representam mais de 70% da pegada de carbono de qualquer produto. Ao reutilizar plástico, fios e têxteis existentes, reduzimos significativamente as nossas emissões. O nosso objetivo é utilizar o máximo de materiais reciclados possível sem comprometer o desempenho, a durabilidade e o estilo.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      • Muy fea

        JesuA948296935 - 03/10/2022

        Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.

      • garynathans156884867 - 01/10/2022

        I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.

      • A future classic.

        Emily A. - 29/09/2022

        I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
