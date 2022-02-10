Elevando o look clássico da herança de running da Nike a um novo nível, as Nike Air Max Pre-Day conferem um look veloz preparado para o mundo atual.Uma verdadeira homenagem ao passado, fabricadas com, pelo menos, 20% de materiais reciclados, as sapatilhas mantêm viva a estética retro da pista.A nova janela Air dá mais energia ao look misturando um estilo capaz de chamar as atenções com um amortecimento incrivelmente macio.
4.7 Estrelas
MorganT381505786 - 10/02/2022
I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!
J U. - 26/01/2022
this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line
DR59017070 - 14/01/2022
My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.