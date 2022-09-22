Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Para prestar homenagem tanto à herança como à inovação, nas Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer combinámos dois ícones (antigo e novo) para exceder as expetativas. O Flyknit incrivelmente leve e arejado alia-se ao amortecimento Air Max extremamente confortável. Aperta os atacadores e deixa que os teus pés falem por ti.

      • Cor apresentada: Pure Platinum/Branco/Pure Platinum/Preto
      • Estilo: DJ6106-002

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • Fica-te grande. Recomendamos que encomendes meio tamanho abaixo

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • Este produto foi concebido de forma responsável com materiais reciclados provenientes de resíduos após a utilização do consumidor e/ou após o fabrico. Um dos maiores passos na nossa jornada rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono é a escolha dos nossos materiais, uma vez que representam mais de 70% da pegada de carbono de qualquer produto. Ao reutilizar plástico, fios e têxteis existentes, reduzimos significativamente as nossas emissões. O nosso objetivo é utilizar o máximo de materiais reciclados possível sem comprometer o desempenho, a durabilidade e o estilo.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (28)

      4.2 Estrelas

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 22/09/2022

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 22/09/2022

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 22/09/2022

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

