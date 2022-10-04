Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Nike Air Max Excee

      Sapatilhas para mulher

      119,99 €

      Os melhor cotados
      Branco/Pure Platinum/Preto
      Preto/Cinzento escuro/Branco

      Inspiradas nas Nike Air Max 90, as Nike Air Max Excee celebram um clássico através de uma nova perspetiva. As linhas de design alongadas e as proporções distorcidas na parte superior elevam um ícone para uma versão moderna.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco/Pure Platinum/Preto
      • Estilo: CD5432-101

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Avaliações (43)

      4.4 Estrelas

      • RebeccaL634887398 - 04/10/2022

        So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.

      • Cute but...

        0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 04/09/2022

        The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.

      • Jana

        MarionM - 31/01/2022

        Geiler Schuh.. Passt zur Jogging und zur Jeans.. Muß man etwas einlaufen. Ansonsten tip Top. 😊