      Materiais sustentáveis

      Nike Air Max Dawn

      Sapatilhas para homem

      Sail/Coconut Milk/Branco
      Branco/Preto/Dourado University/Verde Gorge

      Caraterizadas pelo ADN desportivo das pistas, as Nike Air Max Dawn são cuidadosamente fabricadas com, pelo menos, 20% de material reciclado. A camurça macia e o tecido arejado combinam elementos de running vintage com um design moderno. A espuma macia na sola intermédia é inclinada no calcanhar para proporcionar maior energia, enquanto o padrão da sola exterior oferece tração ao teu estilo. Além disso, o amortecimento Air promete conforto ao longo do dia.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco/Preto/Dourado University/Verde Gorge
      • Estilo: DM0013-101

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • Este produto foi concebido de forma responsável com materiais reciclados provenientes de resíduos após a utilização do consumidor e/ou após o fabrico. Um dos maiores passos na nossa jornada rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono é a escolha dos nossos materiais, uma vez que representam mais de 70% da pegada de carbono de qualquer produto. Ao reutilizar plástico, fios e têxteis existentes, reduzimos significativamente as nossas emissões. O nosso objetivo é utilizar o máximo de materiais reciclados possível sem comprometer o desempenho, a durabilidade e o estilo.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (25)

      4.2 Estrelas

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 14/08/2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 14/08/2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 13/07/2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

