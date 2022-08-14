Caraterizadas pelo ADN desportivo das pistas, as Nike Air Max Dawn são cuidadosamente fabricadas com, pelo menos, 20% de material reciclado. A camurça macia e o tecido arejado combinam elementos de running vintage com um design moderno. A espuma macia na sola intermédia é inclinada no calcanhar para proporcionar maior energia, enquanto o padrão da sola exterior oferece tração ao teu estilo. Além disso, o amortecimento Air promete conforto ao longo do dia.
Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.
4.2 Estrelas
Chunky - 14/08/2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 14/08/2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 13/07/2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.