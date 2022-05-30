Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Nike Air Max AP

      Sapatilhas para homem

      119,99 €

      Preto/Preto/Volt/Preto
      Preto/Preto/Carmesim Bright/Branco
      Branco/Carmesim Bright/Preto

      Com o seu design elegante e desportivo, as Nike Air Max AP permitem estabelecer uma ligação entre o passado e o presente com um conforto de primeira classe. Os destaques com detalhes de herança remetem para as Air Max 97, enquanto a parte superior elegante e a sola intermédia macia conferem um estilo moderno. O design de baixo perfil com boca macia almofadada, malha arejada e uma palmilha confortável combina com qualquer conjunto.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco/Carmesim Bright/Preto
      • Estilo: CU4826-100

      Avaliações (41)

      4.1 Estrelas

      • Underrated entirely

        4cbd17f0-daba-48e2-90d8-5b014209f091 - 30/05/2022

        Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!

      • Good shoes.

        a2c0a72f-7770-4000-b696-e0e6589910be - 19/05/2022

        It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.

      • Short Term Shoe

        4789294996 - 22/04/2022

        These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.