      Nike Air Max 95 Essential

      Sapatilhas para homem

      179,99 €

      Os melhor cotados
      Preto/Cinzento escuro/Preto
      Desenha o teu próprio produto do Nike By You

      As Nike Air Max 95 Essential são inspiradas no corpo humano. A sola intermédia representa a coluna, os painéis graduados são os músculos, os atacadores em rede são as costelas das sapatilhas e a malha na parte superior é a pele.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Cinzento escuro/Preto
      • Estilo: CI3705-001

      Avaliações (33)

      4.3 Estrelas

      • Bad shoes

        john867322083 - 17/09/2022

        Bad Shoes the sides and the soles were after peeling off after only using for several months Most likely the worst shoe I've ever had definitely will not recommend these if your looking for something for daily use

      • Sole crumbles in few months

        2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 07/09/2022

        this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable

      • Nice shoe

        S U. - 03/02/2022

        Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder