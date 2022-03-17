As Nike Air Max 90 LTR regressam com uma sensação ainda melhor para ti. O amortecimento é mais suave e mais flexível, a unidade Max Air foi aperfeiçoada para os pés em crescimento e a forma oferece mais espaço na zona dos dedos. Com o mesmo design e o mesmo look, trazem um favorito dos anos 90 a uma nova geração.
Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.
BeatrizV833207188 - 02/02/2022
I wanted to love them because the color scheme is beautiful, but the sizing is just off. I have owned a few pairs of air max 90s before, and my size is always 7W or 6Y (24 cm). These are at least 1/2 size larger, and they do look bulkier too. Returning.
N A. - 01/01/2022
Confortable, Léger, superbe"