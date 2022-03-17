Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR

      Sapatilhas Júnior

      119,99 €

      As Nike Air Max 90 LTR regressam com uma sensação ainda melhor para ti. O amortecimento é mais suave e mais flexível, a unidade Max Air foi aperfeiçoada para os pés em crescimento e a forma oferece mais espaço na zona dos dedos. Com o mesmo design e o mesmo look, trazem um favorito dos anos 90 a uma nova geração.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco/Prateado metalizado/Branco/Branco
      • Estilo: CD6864-100

      • Color is off

        f801d360-d9a2-45d3-bf89-b57966138578 - 17/03/2022

        Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.

      • These run larger than my other air max 90's

        BeatrizV833207188 - 02/02/2022

        I wanted to love them because the color scheme is beautiful, but the sizing is just off. I have owned a few pairs of air max 90s before, and my size is always 7W or 6Y (24 cm). These are at least 1/2 size larger, and they do look bulkier too. Returning.

      • Un classique !

        N A. - 01/01/2022

        Confortable, Léger, superbe"