Não há nada tão confortável. Não há nada tão comprovado. As Nike Air Max 90 mantêm-se fiéis às raízes com a emblemática sola com padrão de waffle, sobreposições cosidas e caraterísticas em TPU nos reforços dos ilhós. As cores contrastantes conferem um look e uma sensação modernos.
5 Estrelas
KatarzynaT824677028 - 27/06/2022
Są piękne!
JasonS - 04/06/2022
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.