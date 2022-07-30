Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE

      Sapatilhas para mulher

      139,99 €

      Enfrenta a ocasião com um estilo arrojado. Estas sapatilhas reformulam a magia original de um ícone com uma sola com plataforma e silhueta de corte baixo. O amortecimento Air eleva-te e a pele elegante com cores contrastantes confere interesse visual.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Sail/Vermelho Gym
      • Estilo: DQ1823-006

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 30/07/2022

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

      • 97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 25/05/2022

        I look cool now

      • These Shoes Are Fire!

        14906026998 - 14/03/2022

        I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!