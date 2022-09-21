Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Nike Air Huarache Crater Premium

      Nike Air Huarache Crater Premium

      Sapatilhas para homem

      139,99 €

      Quando se adaptam tão bem e têm um aspeto fantástico, não precisam de um Swoosh. Desde a sola exterior em borracha Crater e os detalhes em tecido axadrezado entrançado até ao tecido elástico que envolve o pé e ao amortecimento Nike Air, as Huarache são um motivo para os pés se gabarem.

      • Cor apresentada: Cinzento Smoke escuro/Photon Dust/Preto/Cinzento Iron
      • Estilo: DM0863-002

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • Este produto foi concebido de forma responsável com materiais reciclados provenientes de resíduos após a utilização do consumidor e/ou após o fabrico. Um dos maiores passos na nossa jornada rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono é a escolha dos nossos materiais, uma vez que representam mais de 70% da pegada de carbono de qualquer produto. Ao reutilizar plástico, fios e têxteis existentes, reduzimos significativamente as nossas emissões. O nosso objetivo é utilizar o máximo de materiais reciclados possível sem comprometer o desempenho, a durabilidade e o estilo.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (4)

      4.8 Estrelas

      • Comfortable Classic

        Adamp455145801 - 21/09/2022

        I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.

      • 15205622022 - 08/09/2022

        Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!

      • Comfy and looks amazing, but size is smaller

        AlexanderB628004524 - 08/09/2022

        10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least