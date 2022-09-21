Quando se adaptam tão bem e têm um aspeto fantástico, não precisam de um Swoosh. Desde a sola exterior em borracha Crater e os detalhes em tecido axadrezado entrançado até ao tecido elástico que envolve o pé e ao amortecimento Nike Air, as Huarache são um motivo para os pés se gabarem.
Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.
4.8 Estrelas
Adamp455145801 - 21/09/2022
I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.
15205622022 - 08/09/2022
Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!
AlexanderB628004524 - 08/09/2022
10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least