A construção característica dos anos 80, os detalhes arrojados e o estilo inspirado no basquetebol combinam-se com um acolchoado macio à volta do tornozelo de corte médio e um fecho aderente. Se isso não for suficiente, a pele nobuck aveludada e a camurça sintética conferem um acabamento premium às sapatilhas.
4 Estrelas
EmilyS973587410 - 24/08/2022
I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!