      Nike Air Force 1 Luxe

      Sapatilhas para homem

      149,99 €

      O esplendor perdura nas Nike Air Force 1 Luxe, o modelo clássico de basquetebol que apresenta uma abordagem renovada daquilo que melhor conheces: sobreposições cosidas, cores arrojadas e a quantidade perfeita de estilo de basquetebol para que chames a atenção.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco Summit/Light Bone/Branco Summit
      • Estilo: DD9605-100

      Avaliações (7)

      3.9 Estrelas

      • Huge Force 1's

        3f2b3224-b548-4600-b22a-20d997617d47 - 18/06/2022

        I've been wearing air forces for a long time, these are by far the biggest/tallest and heaviest. They are about 2 pounds each shoe! I also have no idea what material they are on the outside or how to clean them. There is no information on this anywhere, and it for sure isn't leather. Its almost like some kind of suede. They look good on foot, comfortable, just big and heavy. No idea how long they will stay looking good, hope to find out how to care for them.

      • omw to get them shoe carnival laces :/

        f797ca1b-1c73-48f5-b3e0-5cc7c0664937 - 17/06/2022

        love the shoes, but when I received them, one shoes lace was at least 6 inches longer than the other. I messaged with a representative to try and see if they could send me some equal-length laces but they could not help me unless I exchanged them for another pair. they're also about three times as heavy as your average pair of forces.

      • Sehr zufrieden

        D A. - 20/01/2022

        Super cooler Schuh durch extra breite und schwere Sohle. Trotzdem genauso bequem wie der klassische Air Force 1.