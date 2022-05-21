Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Materiais sustentáveis

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Sapatilhas para mulher

      119,99 €

      Os melhor cotados

      Diversão total. Fabricado com, pelo menos, 20% de material reciclado, o modelo original que redefiniu a história das sapatilhas surge modernizado com pele sintética.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco/Preto/Prateado metalizado/Branco
      • Estilo: DC9486-101

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • Este produto foi concebido de forma responsável com materiais reciclados provenientes de resíduos após a utilização do consumidor e/ou após o fabrico. Um dos maiores passos na nossa jornada rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono é a escolha dos nossos materiais, uma vez que representam mais de 70% da pegada de carbono de qualquer produto. Ao reutilizar plástico, fios e têxteis existentes, reduzimos significativamente as nossas emissões. O nosso objetivo é utilizar o máximo de materiais reciclados possível sem comprometer o desempenho, a durabilidade e o estilo.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (48)

      4.7 Estrelas

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21/05/2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20/05/2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19/05/2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
        #productsprovidedbynike