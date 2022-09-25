Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Sapatilhas para homem

      119,99 €

      Os melhor cotados
      Branco/Branco
      Desenha o teu próprio produto do Nike By You

      O esplendor perdura nas Nike Air Force 1 ’07, o modelo original de basquetebol que garante uma abordagem renovada daquilo que melhor conheces: sobreposições cosidas resistentes, acabamentos elegantes e a quantidade perfeita de destaque para que possas brilhar.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco/Branco
      • Estilo: CW2288-111

      Avaliações (830)

      4.8 Estrelas

      • LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 25/09/2022

        good.

      • the perfect shoe

        ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 23/09/2022

        its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather

      • Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces

        e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17/09/2022

        Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.