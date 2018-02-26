Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Nike AF1 Lover XX

      Sapatilhas para mulher

      129,99 €

      Branco Off/Prateado claro
      Laranja Cinder/Laranja Cinder

      Uma silhueta simples, sem atacadores e com uma sola intermédia levantada, interior macio e perfurações iridescentes que brilham quando expostas à luz.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco Off/Prateado claro
      • Estilo: AO1523-100

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Avaliações (1)

      5 Estrelas

      • Beyond expectations!

        RachelK962675194 - 26/02/2018

        All AF1s run slightly large on my feet (normally a 9 in Nike, but consistently an 8.5 in AF1 for my preferences). These slides are stylish, sleek and comfortable. I love simplicity and versatility, and these do just that, while maintaining a high-fashion feel. I really like these and plan to keep!