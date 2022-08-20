Das ruas aos parques e trilhos, acumula quilómetros com estas sapatilhas para a cidade e não só. Concebidas e testadas na robusta região do Pacífico Noroeste, a parte superior com uma combinação de materiais confere durabilidade e um estilo simples. A sola exterior em borracha com padrão saliente de alta resistência adere aos terrenos escorregadios e rochosos para que possas subir, descer, atravessar e contornar.
Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.
4.8 Estrelas
PatrickW489286821 - 20/08/2022
The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.
1lakerfans - 10/08/2022
Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!
rioman - 02/08/2022
When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.