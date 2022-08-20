Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Nike ACG Lowcate

      Sapatilhas

      109,99 €

      Preto/Preto/Cinzento Wolf/Cinzento Cool
      Cinzento Wolf/Indigo Burst/Photon Dust/Carmesim Bright
      Light Iron Ore/Branco Summit/Volt/Malachite

      Das ruas aos parques e trilhos, acumula quilómetros com estas sapatilhas para a cidade e não só. Concebidas e testadas na robusta região do Pacífico Noroeste, a parte superior com uma combinação de materiais confere durabilidade e um estilo simples. A sola exterior em borracha com padrão saliente de alta resistência adere aos terrenos escorregadios e rochosos para que possas subir, descer, atravessar e contornar.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Preto/Cinzento Wolf/Cinzento Cool
      • Estilo: DM8019-002

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Avaliações (4)

      4.8 Estrelas

      • Three shoes in one?

        PatrickW489286821 - 20/08/2022

        The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.

      • Just what I needed!

        1lakerfans - 10/08/2022

        Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!

      • Not All Conditions

        rioman - 02/08/2022

        When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.