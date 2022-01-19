Celebra o exterior e dá vida aos teus pés com as Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Para celebrar o 30.º aniversário, o lendário design de caminhada oferece-te a vantagem do amortecimento Air por baixo do pé, da tecnologia sustentada Huarache à volta do calcanhar e uma sola intermédia com efeito salpicado para proporcionar um conforto e um estilo inconfundíveis.A pele nobuck macia na parte superior confere durabilidade, enquanto a boca elástica permite personalizar o ajuste.Equipa-te e enfrenta a tua próxima aventura.
Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.
3 Estrelas
patriceL481088329 - 19/01/2022
I bought this pair of shoes in 45 under some advice. But that was a mistake as I think normal size (44 for me) or half a size up but no more would have been fine. So returned. Otherwise the material seems a little stiff to me, maybe due to the fact that they are new and of average comfort. Regarding the color (beige) it corresponds well to the photo.