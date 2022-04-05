Celebra o exterior e dá vida aos teus pés com as Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Para celebrar o 30.º aniversário, o lendário design de caminhada oferece-te a vantagem do amortecimento Air por baixo do pé, da tecnologia sustentada Huarache à volta do calcanhar e uma sola intermédia com efeito salpicado para proporcionar um conforto e um estilo inconfundíveis.A pele nobuck macia na parte superior confere durabilidade, enquanto a boca elástica permite personalizar o ajuste.Equipa-te e enfrenta a tua próxima aventura.
2646200815 - 05/04/2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - 02/02/2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 25/01/2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.