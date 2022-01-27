Guarda e transporta as tuas sapatilhas em grande estilo com o saco para calçado Nike. Fabricado com materiais resistentes, o corpo principal inclui dois logótipos Nike grandes, uma alça a tiracolo amovível e uma abertura com a aba de uma caixa de sapatilhas verdadeira. No interior, o bolso elástico interno e o bolso de malha com fecho ajudam a guardar e a manter a organização de atacadores adicionais e outros pequenos objetos.
5 Estrelas
M I. - 27/01/2022
This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.
T R. - 26/01/2022
Shoes bag
C A. - 18/01/2022
This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.