Reduzida para se adaptar ao tamanho dos mais pequenos, a mochila Nike Classic para criança assenta confortavelmente nos ombros mais pequenos. Possui vários bolsos com fecho para um armazenamento fácil e seguro nas aventuras diárias.
Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.
4.6 Estrelas
P S. - 08/01/2022
Μεσαίου μεγέθους πρακτικό σακίδιο για εξορμήσεις στην πόλη
C I. - 29/06/2021
Love the bag very good
Patricia P. - 28/06/2021
I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.