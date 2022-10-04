As meias Nike Everyday são tingidas para que possas acrescentar um toque adicional de diversão ao teu treino. Confortável e colorido, este modelo de ajuste prático conta com tecnologia Dri-FIT para te ajudar a manter o conforto enquanto dás o teu melhor.
5 Estrelas
ArthurB391845729 - 04/10/2022
Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.
SoumenduG - 28/04/2022
Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.