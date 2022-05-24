Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Nike Air Essentials

      Leggings Júnior (Rapariga)

      25,47 €
      27,99 €

      Os melhor cotados
      Preto/Branco/Cinzento Smoke claro
      Azul Worn/Carmesim Bliss/Cinzento Football
      Verde Atomic/Atmosphere/Olive Aura

      Extremamente macias, confortáveis e elásticas, estas leggings adaptam-se na perfeição às atividades da semana. São fabricadas com o nosso tecido de malha Jersey de algodão para usar durante todo o dia ao mesmo tempo que exibem tudo o que o AIR representa, da cintura aos pés.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Branco/Cinzento Smoke claro
      • Estilo: DM8369-010

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • A modelo está a usar o tamanho M e mede 141 cm
      • Corte justo para uma sensação que se adapta ao corpo

      Avaliações (23)

      4.5 Estrelas

      • Nike Girl’s leggings

        dco1029 - 25/05/2022

        Leggings are soft to the touch, my daughter says they’re very comfortable. Material is not see through at all. My daughter’s favorite part of the leggings is the white band that sits right at the base of her belly button. She stated that it provides comfort and support, definitely would recommend!

        #productsprovidedbynike
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Leggings

        Padded bra - 23/05/2022

        These leggings had a good fit but my daughter felt that the white band across the top was to big and mad some discomfort when running that part folded over. She really loved the style they really matched her style simple with a pop.

        #productsprovidedbynike
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Girl

        Ailani - 23/05/2022

        My little girl is 6 years old and weights 87 pounds. It’s very hard to buy her leggings that go above her tummy. These fit her very comfortable and above her tummy so her belly won’t she or be popping out. Fabric is so smooth and soft. Definitely will buy these type of leggings.

        #productsprovidedbynike
        #productsprovidedbynike