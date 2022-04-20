Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Nike Air

      Hoodie recortado em tecido moletão Júnior (Rapariga)

      38,47 €
      47,99 €
      19% de desconto

      No recreio, depois do treino ou em casa? Onde vais usar o hoodie que é leve como o ar (A-I-R), mas ao mesmo tempo suficientemente quente para te manter confortável em todas as tuas aventuras diárias?

      • Cor apresentada: Branco/Carmesim Bliss/Azul Worn
      • Estilo: DM8372-100

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • A modelo está a usar o tamanho S e mede 135 cm
      • Corte padrão para uma sensação simples e descontraída

      • Crop hoodie- nice

        Crop Hoodie - 20/04/2022

        Hoodie fits well and looks nice, the black color faded after first wash noticeably. The inside sticking is a but irritating without an under shirt.

      • The perfect hoodie

        Tone - 18/04/2022

        My daughter absolutely loves this hoodie! The arms are a little long but she has enough room to grow into throughout the spring into the summer. Excellent material for a 3 year to run around in and not complain about being “too hot” like she does in anything else :).

      • Good fit, very stylish

        BigMike - 15/04/2022

        I bought this crop hoodie for My 9 year old daughter. We absolutely love it. She is tall and skinny so We struggle to find clothes that fit her just right. This top fits her just right and is very warm. It is nice and stylish. The material is well made and very durable. We are 100% satisfied with our purchase, I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a hoodie crop top.

