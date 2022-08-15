Depois de visitar os maravilhos glaciares da Islândia, a nossa equipa de design inspirou-se e criou um hoodie com forro de lã cardada para te ajudar a manter o aquecimento e a repelir água durante as caminhadas e os passeios de inverno. Além disso, é fabricado com, pelo menos, 75% de materiais sustentáveis, apresentando uma combinação de algodão orgânico e fibras de poliéster reciclado.
승현유167064687 - 15/08/2022
size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!
1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16/06/2022
According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors
12859978047 - 17/05/2022
Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.