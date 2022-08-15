Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Depois de visitar os maravilhos glaciares da Islândia, a nossa equipa de design inspirou-se e criou um hoodie com forro de lã cardada para te ajudar a manter o aquecimento e a repelir água durante as caminhadas e os passeios de inverno. Além disso, é fabricado com, pelo menos, 75% de materiais sustentáveis, apresentando uma combinação de algodão orgânico e fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • O modelo está a usar o tamanho M e mede 185 cm
      • Corte folgado para uma sensação larga e espaçosa
      • Se normalmente usas estilos masculinos, seleciona o teu tamanho habitual. Se normalmente usas estilos femininos, seleciona um tamanho abaixo.

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • A combinação de poliéster reciclado e algodão orgânico cria um material de desempenho que reduz as emissões de carbono, a água e os produtos químicos em comparação com as combinações de poliéster virgem e algodão cultivado de forma convencional.
      • O algodão orgânico é cultivado sem químicos sintéticos e utiliza menos água do que o algodão convencional. O poliéster reciclado reduz os resíduos e as emissões de carbono em aproximadamente 30% em comparação com o poliéster virgem.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

        승현유167064687 - 15/08/2022

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16/06/2022

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 17/05/2022

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.