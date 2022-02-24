Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Materiais sustentáveis

      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior

      Gola

      22,99 €

      A gola Nike Dri-FIT Strike cobre o teu rosto e pescoço com lã cardada macia que drena o suor para te ajudar a manter o aquecimento e a secura. Também se fixa sobre as orelhas para proporcionar um ajuste seguro a toda a velocidade. Este produto é fabricado com, pelo menos, 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Preto/Branco
      • Estilo: DC9165-010

      Tamanho e ajuste

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • O poliéster reciclado utilizado nos produtos Nike provém de garrafas de plástico reciclado que são limpas, desfeitas em flocos e convertidas em grânulos. Depois, os grânulos são transformados em fios novos e de alta qualidade para serem utilizados nos nossos produtos, proporcionando o máximo desempenho com um menor impacto no ambiente.
      • Além de reduzir os desperdícios, o poliéster reciclado reduz as emissões de carbono em até 30% em comparação com o poliéster virgem. A Nike desvia, de fábricas de aterros sanitários e vias fluviais, uma média de mil milhões de garrafas de plástico por ano.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (51)

      4.5 Estrelas

      • Snood

        Nike Snood - face cover - 24/02/2022

        The snood ran very big on my face, perhaps because I am petite in size. It was not that comfortable to use. Although did not fit my face, I would say that is was soft to touch which was soft touch in my face.

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Nike Snoo

        Ale9687 - 24/02/2022

        After using the Nike Snoo outside for a run while it was around 35 degrees I was impressed with it. I liked how it hopped onto my ears to prevent it from falling down, and has a curve to go over my nose. It was slightly loose on me and very big on my wife, so I wouldn't say it is unisex. I wish it was slightly longer to cover more of my chest, but if you don't mind wearing a scarf or turtleneck type shirt this isn't an issue. I also tested out making a call while walking and wearing it and you can still hear me clearly which is a plus. I liked the mesh panel by the mouth, I didn't feel like I was breathing in old air. Overall I thought this was a good product and helped make runs in the winter even better.

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • I love it!

        Jimmy - 23/02/2022

        I love the Nike snood! It's comfortable and fits perfectly. It keeps me warm when I have to be out in the elements for work. I will be buying a couple more to keep for back ups whenever this one needs to be washed.

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
        #productsprovidedbynike