      Nike Charge

      Caneleiras de futebol

      17,99 €

      As caneleiras Nike Charge permitem entrar em campo com confiança. A estrutura rígida cria uma cobertura de baixo perfil e inclui espuma na parte de trás para proporcionar conforto.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Preto/Branco
      • Estilo: SP2164-010

      Avaliações (6)

      4.2 Estrelas

      • Solid buy

        Martin C. - 08/12/2021

        Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.

      • good quality but...

        AHMADGIB - 16/04/2021

        its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size

      • Super scheenbeschermer

        K A. - 02/01/2021

        Al jaren is dit model scheenbeschermer favoriet.