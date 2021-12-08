As caneleiras Nike Charge permitem entrar em campo com confiança. A estrutura rígida cria uma cobertura de baixo perfil e inclui espuma na parte de trás para proporcionar conforto.
Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.
4.2 Estrelas
Martin C. - 08/12/2021
Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.
AHMADGIB - 16/04/2021
its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size
K A. - 02/01/2021
Al jaren is dit model scheenbeschermer favoriet.