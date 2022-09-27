A camisola sem mangas Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika é a nossa camisola mais versátil, foi concebida para todos os tipos de treino, seja nas máquinas, no tapete ou a acumular quilómetros. O tecido suave e macio (fabricado com 100% de fibras de poliéster reciclado) exibe uma silhueta respirável para manter a frescura e a secura.
4.3 Estrelas
cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27/09/2022
I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.
7047659792 - 15/09/2022
I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…
DEBBIEW268167665 - 06/08/2022
Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.