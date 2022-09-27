Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Materiais sustentáveis

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Camisola sem mangas de corte padrão para mulher

      24,99 €

      Os melhor cotados
      Cinzento Particle/Heather/Preto
      Alligator/Branco
      Light Thistle/Branco
      Branco/Preto
      Preto/Branco

      A camisola sem mangas Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika é a nossa camisola mais versátil, foi concebida para todos os tipos de treino, seja nas máquinas, no tapete ou a acumular quilómetros. O tecido suave e macio (fabricado com 100% de fibras de poliéster reciclado) exibe uma silhueta respirável para manter a frescura e a secura.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Branco
      • Estilo: DD4941-010

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • A modelo está a usar o tamanho S e mede 180 cm
      • Corte padrão para uma sensação simples e descontraída

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • O poliéster reciclado utilizado nos produtos Nike provém de garrafas de plástico reciclado que são limpas, desfeitas em flocos e convertidas em grânulos. Depois, os grânulos são transformados em fios novos e de alta qualidade para serem utilizados nos nossos produtos, proporcionando o máximo desempenho com um menor impacto no ambiente.
      • Além de reduzir os desperdícios, o poliéster reciclado reduz as emissões de carbono em até 30% em comparação com o poliéster virgem. A Nike desvia, de fábricas de aterros sanitários e vias fluviais, uma média de mil milhões de garrafas de plástico por ano.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (26)

      4.3 Estrelas

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27/09/2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15/09/2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06/08/2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.