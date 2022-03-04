Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Nike Air

      Camisola de lã cardada escovada para homem

      38,47 €
      69,99 €
      45% de desconto

      Com um estilo nostálgico dos anos 90, combinámos detalhes clássicos como o logótipo Nike Air Futura com uma construção de painéis para oferecer um look elevado à camisola Nike Air. Uma mistura de detalhes estampados dão realce a esta camada confortável de lã cardada.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Light Bone
      • Estilo: DM5207-010

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • O modelo está a usar o tamanho M e mede 185 cm
      • Corte padrão para uma sensação simples e descontraída

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Avaliações (1)

      5 Estrelas

      • Comfy!!

        Syrena - 04/03/2022

        This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
        #productsprovidedbynike