Elásticos e prontos para a corrida, estes calções justos proporcionam um suporte excecional enquanto te concentras em correr. São fabricados com a nossa tecnologia avançada de drenagem de suor que integra caraterísticas inovadoras e materiais leves com um ajuste preciso, ajudando-te a manter o máximo de rapidez do início ao fim.
4.4 Estrelas
V Z. - 08/07/2021
Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.
D E. - 06/06/2021
Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena
JaniceM530494915 - 15/11/2020
I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.