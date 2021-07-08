Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Materiais sustentáveis

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV

      Calções de running justos para mulher

      64,99 €

      Preto/Branco
      Carmesim Bright/Lapis/Preto

      Elásticos e prontos para a corrida, estes calções justos proporcionam um suporte excecional enquanto te concentras em correr. São fabricados com a nossa tecnologia avançada de drenagem de suor que integra caraterísticas inovadoras e materiais leves com um ajuste preciso, ajudando-te a manter o máximo de rapidez do início ao fim.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Branco
      • Estilo: CJ2367-010

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • A modelo está a usar o tamanho S e mede 178 cm
      • Corte justo para uma sensação que se adapta ao corpo
      • Comprimento da costura interior: 10 cm (tamanho S)

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • O poliéster reciclado utilizado nos produtos Nike provém de garrafas de plástico reciclado que são limpas, desfeitas em flocos e convertidas em grânulos. Depois, os grânulos são transformados em fios novos e de alta qualidade para serem utilizados nos nossos produtos, proporcionando o máximo desempenho com um menor impacto no ambiente.
      • Além de reduzir os desperdícios, o poliéster reciclado reduz as emissões de carbono em até 30% em comparação com o poliéster virgem. A Nike desvia, de fábricas de aterros sanitários e vias fluviais, uma média de mil milhões de garrafas de plástico por ano.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (9)

      4.4 Estrelas

      • Fijne short

        V Z. - 08/07/2021

        Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.

      • Ottimi!

        D E. - 06/06/2021

        Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 15/11/2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.