      Nike AeroSwift

      Calções de running para mulher

      42,47 €
      64,99 €
      34% de desconto

      A tecnologia inovadora é combinada com materiais leves para te ajudar a conquistar o teu melhor resultado de sempre. Os calções Nike AeroSwift caraterizam-se pela velocidade, com uma sensação de suavidade e um corte estreito que permitem que te movas livremente.

      • Cor apresentada: Roxo Vivid/Carmesim Bright
      • Estilo: CZ9398-551

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • A modelo está a usar o tamanho S e mede 177 cm
      • Corte estreito para uma sensação personalizada

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Avaliações (55)

      4.4 Estrelas

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08/09/2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29/06/2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17/04/2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.