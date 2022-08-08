Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Materiais sustentáveis

      Nike Challenger

      Calções de running 2 em 1 para homem

      39,99 €

      Os emblemáticos calções 2 em 1 Nike Challenger proporcionam conforto entrançado com tights interiores articuladas totalmente novas.Proporcionam a versatilidade que pretendes dos teus calções favoritos.Este produto é fabricado com, pelo menos, 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto
      • Estilo: CZ9060-010

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • O modelo de tamanhos grandes está a usar o tamanho 2XL e mede 201 cm
      • Corte padrão para uma sensação simples e descontraída

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • O poliéster reciclado utilizado nos produtos Nike provém de garrafas de plástico reciclado que são limpas, desfeitas em flocos e convertidas em grânulos. Depois, os grânulos são transformados em fios novos e de alta qualidade para serem utilizados nos nossos produtos, proporcionando o máximo desempenho com um menor impacto no ambiente.
      • Além de reduzir os desperdícios, o poliéster reciclado reduz as emissões de carbono em até 30% em comparação com o poliéster virgem. A Nike desvia, de fábricas de aterros sanitários e vias fluviais, uma média de mil milhões de garrafas de plástico por ano.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (3)

      3.3 Estrelas

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08/08/2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09/12/2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 15/09/2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes