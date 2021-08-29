Perfeitos para as tuas corridas do dia a dia ou para uma grande corrida. Os calções Nike 10K são fabricados com tecido leve que drena o suor para ajudar a manter a secura. O bolso interno à frente garante armazenamento para pequenos objetos.
3.7 Estrelas
KatieA509652333 - 29/08/2021
Super comfy shorts for working out and running everyday errands - has built in 'knickers' to stop your knickers from being exposed, which is great for modesty. Due to the cut out on the sides they accommodate for body types with bigger thighs :) 9/10 for me.
T H. - 05/08/2021
Vraiment top, super fin, super aéré et tient extremely bien au corps !
M I. - 06/07/2021
Fajne