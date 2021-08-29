Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Nike 10K

      Calções de running para mulher

      24,99 €

      Perfeitos para as tuas corridas do dia a dia ou para uma grande corrida. Os calções Nike 10K são fabricados com tecido leve que drena o suor para ajudar a manter a secura. O bolso interno à frente garante armazenamento para pequenos objetos.

      • Cor apresentada: Gunsmoke/Gunsmoke/Cinzento Vast/Cinzento Wolf
      • Estilo: 895863-036

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • A modelo está a usar o tamanho S e mede 170 cm
      • O corte padrão garante uma sensação simples e descontraída
      • Comprimento da costura interior: 9 cm (tamanho S)

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Avaliações (14)

      3.7 Estrelas

      • Super comfy and good quality!

        KatieA509652333 - 29/08/2021

        Super comfy shorts for working out and running everyday errands - has built in 'knickers' to stop your knickers from being exposed, which is great for modesty. Due to the cut out on the sides they accommodate for body types with bigger thighs :) 9/10 for me.

      • Génial !

        T H. - 05/08/2021

        Vraiment top, super fin, super aéré et tient extremely bien au corps !

      • Recenzja

        M I. - 06/07/2021

        Fajne