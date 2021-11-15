Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Materiais sustentáveis

      Nike ACG "Cinder Cone"

      Calças resistentes ao vento para homem

      94,99 €

      Medium Olive/Caqui Cargo/Caqui
      Off Noir/Cinzento Smoke escuro/Branco Summit

      A aventura chama por ti.As calças Nike ACG respondem ao desafio com tecido leve fabricado com 100% de fibras de nylon reciclado.Foram concebidas para o frio inesperado em dias quentes, para que as possas guardar facilmente quando não as estás a usar ou abrir o fecho nas bainhas das pernas para uma ventilação fácil.Os detalhes subtis remetem para os cones de cinza, o resultado natural da lava arrefecida dos famosos vulcões do Havai.

      • Cor apresentada: Off Noir/Cinzento Smoke escuro/Branco Summit
      • Estilo: DB1134-045

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • O modelo está a usar o tamanho M e mede 188 cm
      • Corte padrão para uma sensação simples e descontraída

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • O nylon reciclado dos produtos Nike provém de uma variedade de materiais, incluindo alcatifa reciclada e redes de pesca usadas. O nylon é limpo, organizado e convertido em flocos antes de ser submetido a processos de reciclagem química ou mecânica para criar novos fios de nylon reciclado.
      • As peças que utilizam materiais fabricados a partir de nylon reciclado reduzem as emissões de carbono em até 50% em comparação com o nylon convencional.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (2)

      4.5 Estrelas

      • Nice pants, just not very water resistant

        EricFRESH - 15/11/2021

        I know they don't claim to be but for some reason I thought they were. Just walked 2 miles in a crazy rain storm and my Tuff Nugets coat kept my top dry, but my legs got soaked in these pants. Still a fan, just need something else for the rain.

      • A WINDBREAKER for your LEGS.

        HIKE_NIKE - 06/07/2021

        This pant excels at a very specific purpose -- It's essentially a windbreaker for your legs. I keep em'packed up in their pocket when I'm hiking and put them on over my shorts when I stop and cool down. If you use them for their intended purpose you'll love em! So light! If you're looking for something more durable to walk through cacti/heavy brush try the ACG Trail or Cargo pants.