A aventura chama por ti.As calças Nike ACG respondem ao desafio com tecido leve fabricado com 100% de fibras de nylon reciclado.Foram concebidas para o frio inesperado em dias quentes, para que as possas guardar facilmente quando não as estás a usar ou abrir o fecho nas bainhas das pernas para uma ventilação fácil.Os detalhes subtis remetem para os cones de cinza, o resultado natural da lava arrefecida dos famosos vulcões do Havai.
Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.
4.5 Estrelas
EricFRESH - 15/11/2021
I know they don't claim to be but for some reason I thought they were. Just walked 2 miles in a crazy rain storm and my Tuff Nugets coat kept my top dry, but my legs got soaked in these pants. Still a fan, just need something else for the rain.
HIKE_NIKE - 06/07/2021
This pant excels at a very specific purpose -- It's essentially a windbreaker for your legs. I keep em'packed up in their pocket when I'm hiking and put them on over my shorts when I stop and cool down. If you use them for their intended purpose you'll love em! So light! If you're looking for something more durable to walk through cacti/heavy brush try the ACG Trail or Cargo pants.