Procurámos inspiração em Smith Rock e voltámos com as calças cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Proporcionam uma sensação folgada que pode ser convertida em calções quando o tempo fica demasiado quente. Os vários bolsos permitem manter o teu equipamento à mão, enquanto o mosquetão incluído permite pendurar as tuas chaves. Este produto é fabricado com, pelo menos, 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado e de nylon reciclado.
5 Estrelas
ZacZ530788556 - 02/10/2022
These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!
LukeS425169371 - 07/07/2022
I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.