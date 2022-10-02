Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Procurámos inspiração em Smith Rock e voltámos com as calças cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Proporcionam uma sensação folgada que pode ser convertida em calções quando o tempo fica demasiado quente. Os vários bolsos permitem manter o teu equipamento à mão, enquanto o mosquetão incluído permite pendurar as tuas chaves. Este produto é fabricado com, pelo menos, 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado e de nylon reciclado.

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • O modelo está a usar o tamanho M e mede 188 cm
      • Corte folgado para criar uma sensação folgada

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • O nylon reciclado dos produtos Nike provém de uma variedade de materiais, incluindo alcatifa reciclada e redes de pesca usadas. O nylon é limpo, organizado e convertido em flocos antes de ser submetido a processos de reciclagem química ou mecânica para criar novos fios de nylon reciclado.
      • As peças que utilizam materiais fabricados a partir de nylon reciclado reduzem as emissões de carbono em até 50% em comparação com o nylon convencional.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      • Almost TOO comfortable. Nike, more color options please!

        ZacZ530788556 - 02/10/2022

        These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!

      • Buy these NOW!

        LukeS425169371 - 07/07/2022

        I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.