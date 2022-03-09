Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Prepara-te para enfrentar território selvagem com o design resistente e preparado para as intempéries das calças cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Viajámos para Smith Rock no Oregon para nos inspirarmos e regressámos com a ideia de criar estas calças. A bainha aberta e o corte afunilado nas pernas conferem uma sensação simples e descontraída. Este par é fabricado com, pelo menos, 75% de fibras de nylon reciclado.

      • Cor apresentada: Castanho Velvet/Cinzento Smoke escuro/Laranja Campfire
      • Estilo: CV0655-220

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • O modelo está a usar o tamanho M e mede 186 cm
      • Corte padrão para uma sensação simples e descontraída
      • Fica-te grande. Recomendamos que encomendes o teu tamanho habitual para um corte folgado e um tamanho abaixo para um corte mais à medida.

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • O nylon reciclado dos produtos Nike provém de uma variedade de materiais, incluindo alcatifa reciclada e redes de pesca usadas. O nylon é limpo, organizado e convertido em flocos antes de ser submetido a processos de reciclagem química ou mecânica para criar novos fios de nylon reciclado.
      • As peças que utilizam materiais fabricados a partir de nylon reciclado reduzem as emissões de carbono em até 50% em comparação com o nylon convencional.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (32)

      4.3 Estrelas

      • Beaucoup trop grand

        semmik755702700 - 09/03/2022

        Pantalon beaucoup trop large, le site conseil de prendre une taille en dessous pour une coupe ajusté, ce que j'ai fait, mais c'est extrêmement large, je n'ose pas imaginer si j'avais pris ma taille habituelle. Article retourné. Très bel article cependant, qui à l'air résistant

      • Size down, and they are perfect!

        CF2018UNIV - 13/01/2022

        These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.

      • Impractical for hikes, decent for streetwear

        HansB - 21/11/2021

        Was planning to use these pants for long hikes, but after dozens times of trying these, my conclusion is: less is more. There are too many (not completely thought out) functionalities on these pants. First, due to their roomy size, the pants rub against eachother between the upper legs. Second, the ropes at the ankles loosen very easily, even after a tight knot. Third, the belt loosens after a while of walking. There are better options out there for hikes, especially for this price.