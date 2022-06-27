Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0

      Botas para mulher

      149,99 €

      Branco Summit/Preto/Branco Summit/Sail
      Fossil Stone/Fossil Stone/Fossil Stone/Branco Pearl

      Criadas para te permitir ir mais além, as Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 exibem uma inspiração robusta tipo militar ao estilo AF1. A parte superior em pele polida robusta com revestimento foi concebida para ajudar a manter a secura. Na sola exterior, as saliências grandes e preparadas para o inverno oferecem tração sem criar maior altura. A tira inclui um gancho em metal elegante que é emblemático do vestuário militar tradicional.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco Summit/Preto/Branco Summit/Sail
      • Estilo: DC3584-100

      Avaliações (70)

      4.8 Estrelas

      • Sneakers for granddaughter

        Anna Bluv - 27/06/2022

        I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.

      • Super fresh

        SupraSonic - 10/06/2022

        The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them

      • AF1 2.0

        chantelly - 03/05/2022

        great shoe , came quick ,was easy to purchase online . satisfied customer!!!!