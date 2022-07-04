Mantém a proteção nas tuas corridas com o boné Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight.O seu design ventilado proporciona arrefecimento, enquanto a tira traseira ajustável permite-te escolher o teu ajuste.Este produto é fabricado com, pelo menos, 50% fibras de poliéster reciclado.
4.3 Estrelas
926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 04/07/2022
I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.
927339922 - 18/06/2022
I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.
11071481911 - 22/03/2022
Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.