Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Materiais sustentáveis

      Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight

      Boné de running perfurado

      19,99 €

      Os melhor cotados
      Preto
      Branco

      Mantém a proteção nas tuas corridas com o boné Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight.O seu design ventilado proporciona arrefecimento, enquanto a tira traseira ajustável permite-te escolher o teu ajuste.Este produto é fabricado com, pelo menos, 50% fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco
      • Estilo: DC3598-100

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • O poliéster reciclado utilizado nos produtos Nike provém de garrafas de plástico reciclado que são limpas, desfeitas em flocos e convertidas em grânulos. Depois, os grânulos são transformados em fios novos e de alta qualidade para serem utilizados nos nossos produtos, proporcionando o máximo desempenho com um menor impacto no ambiente.
      • Além de reduzir os desperdícios, o poliéster reciclado reduz as emissões de carbono em até 30% em comparação com o poliéster virgem. A Nike desvia, de fábricas de aterros sanitários e vias fluviais, uma média de mil milhões de garrafas de plástico por ano.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (39)

      4.3 Estrelas

      • Good but not great

        926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 04/07/2022

        I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.

      • Fits better than a Ciele

        927339922 - 18/06/2022

        I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.

      • Einheitsgröße - das stimmt so nicht. Nicht geeignet für einen kleine Kopfumfang.

        11071481911 - 22/03/2022

        Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.