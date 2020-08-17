Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Nike AeroBill Classic 99

      Boné

      27,99 €

      O boné Nike AeroBill Classic 99 conta com tecido que drena o suor e com a respirabilidade reforçada das perfurações a laser à volta da parte da frente, de trás e das laterais. As aberturas de ventilação adicionais na parte de cima permitem a saída do calor e ajudam-te a manter a frescura.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Branco
      • Estilo: AV6956-011

      • BEST HAT E.V.E.R!!

        M A. - 17/08/2020

        I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.

      • Breanna D. - 12/08/2020

        It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice

      • Nice hat

        L A. - 11/08/2020

        Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.