O boné Nike AeroBill Classic 99 conta com tecido que drena o suor e com a respirabilidade reforçada das perfurações a laser à volta da parte da frente, de trás e das laterais. As aberturas de ventilação adicionais na parte de cima permitem a saída do calor e ajudam-te a manter a frescura.
M A. - 17/08/2020
I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.
Breanna D. - 12/08/2020
It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice
L A. - 11/08/2020
Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.