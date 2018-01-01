Holidays can add an extra challenge to keeping up with your regular running routine. "Traveling is hard on the

body, especially if you're an athlete who is accustomed to moving and being challenged," says Nike Performance

Council Member David McHenry, PT, DPT, lead therapist and strength coach for the Nike Oregon Project.





The good news is that if you pack smartly and plan ahead, you can

maintain your fitness this season and still have plenty of fun in the process.

We promise.