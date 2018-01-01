Running is wonderful, obviously. But it shouldn't be all that you do, even if you're a pro. If you want to get

stronger (or faster), you need to incorporate some cross-training into your schedule, too. And no, that

doesn’t mean you have to spend hours in the gym every week, but you should regularly perform exercises

and stretches that help build balance and mobility.

To get started, try these basic, yet super-effective exercises from Coach John Smith, a legendary

sprinting champion, world record holder and elite Nike coach. Then watch professional sprinter English

Gardner break down every move.