THREE CORE-STRENGTHENING MOVES THAT COULD HELP MAKE YOU A
MORE POWERFUL RUNNER If you want to add a little pep to your step, you need to do more than just run. Develop power and speed by
doing this dynamic core routine, a sample from Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso's Zoom Fast Workout on
the Nike+ Training Club app, a few times each week.
1. LATERAL BOX PUSH-UP Benefits: Strengthens your shoulders, chest, arms and core
Start kneeling in front of a box.
Get into a push-up position, with left hand on box
and right on the floor. Place hands slightly more
than shoulder-width apart.
Bracing your core, lower chest before pushing
back up with strong arms.
Push back up and then shuffle hands across box
to the other side, moving your feet in sync with
your arms.
Repeat push-up on opposite side.
Continue alternating sides for 30 seconds.
2. REAR FOOT ELEVATED SINGLE LEG SQUAT Benefits: Stabilizes your core; strengthens your glutes, quads and hamstrings
Stand in front of a box, about two feet away,
with feet hip-width apart.
Reach one leg behind you, placing toes on
the box.
Squat down until back knee is almost touching
the floor. Return to standing and repeat.
Continue for 30 seconds; switch legs and repeat.
3. PLANK WALK TO ROTATION Benefits: Strengthens your shoulders, chest, abs, back and hips
Start in a plank position with hands under
shoulders.
Lower down on to your forearms, keeping your
back flat and core engaged.
Rotate your hips to the left, opening your chest to
the side and lifting your left arm toward the
ceiling. Let your gaze follow your arm.
Sweep your left arm under your torso, over to the
right, and then lift it back up to the ceiling. Lower
arm back to center, lift up to full plank and repeat
to opposite side. Continue alternating sides for
1 minute.
Whether you want to get lean, get toned or build strength, there's an NTC workout for you.
Download the app (it's free on iOS and Android), and you'll be able to choose from over 100 workouts by
Nike Master Trainers, with drills focused on high-intensity interval training (HIT), yoga, Pilates, running and
more. You'll also receive trainer tips from pro athletes, be able to share sessions with your crew and receive
extra motivation from the entire NTC community.
View the complete 30-minute Kirsty Godso's Zoom Fast Workout and get more training tips,
workouts and advice on the NTC app.
