NIKE+ RUN CLUB TRAINING PLANS

Developed with expert insights from Nike+ Run Club Coaches, our running plans
 are designed to help you run your first, funnest and fastest kilometres. experience level. Flexible with your schedule. Each plan is comprised of Speed, Endurance, Progression and Recovery workouts to make you a more complete runner.

IT STARTS WITH A PLAN

Explore the running distances below, and download the plan that suits your goals.

MARATHON 18 - Week Training Plan

HALF MARATHON 14 - Week Training Plan

15KM 14 - Week Training Plan

10KM 8 - Week Training Plan

5KM 8 - Week Training Plan

READY, SET, GO. At the beginning of your running journey? We have you covered with two ways to jump in and run with us.

FIND YOUR STRIDE Develop techniques and build a strong foundation with legendary Track and Field coach John Smith.

FIND YOUR FAST KILOMETRE An 8 - week training program designed to help
you run a funner and faster kilometre.

MEET THE COACHES Our Nike Run Coaches have trained champions at the highest level. Now we’ve partnered with them to design training plans that are fun, approachable, and achievable for every runner, regardless of the goal.

CHRIS BENNETT Chris Bennett is the Global Head Coach of the Nike+ Run Club. As a high school standout, he went on to captain the University of North Carolina Cross Country and Track teams. After graduation, he was a 4-minute miler with the Nike Farm Team. From Nike Cross Nationals to both Indoor and Outdoor National Championships, Bennett has coached athletes to incredible success. As the Nike+ Run Club Global Head Coach, Bennett enjoys mentoring and helping all runners become better, faster athletes.

JOHN SMITH Best known for winning the men's 400 meters event at the 1971 Pan American Games, John Smith remains the world record holder for the 440-yard dash. After retiring from competition, he has spent his days training track and field elites. He now coaches English Gardner and Carmelita Jeter, who holds the second fastest 100-meter time.

JERRY SCHUMACHER Former University of Wisconsin head coach, Jerry Schumacher is an American track coach specializing in distance running. He has coached Olympic bronze medalist and the American women's 10k record holder Shalane Flanagan, the former men's American 10k record holder Chris Solinsky, the men's American two-mile record holder Matt Tegenkamp.

THE RIGHT SHOE FOR EVERY RUN We've organized our shoes into three categories to help you get the most out of your training.

RUN NATURAL

RUN FAST

RUN EASY

GET A TRAINING PLAN Training programs for any distance from marathon to 5KM, and workouts to make you better.

THE ULTIMATE RUNNING APP Track your route, distance, pace, time and see how you stack up against your friends with the Nike+ Running App.

TRAIN WITH US Mix it up on your recovery days with workouts focusing on HIT, yoga and pilates with the Nike+ Training Club App.

WE ARE ALL MEANT
TO BE RUNNERS Running doesn’t turn anyone away at the door. If we want to bring out
 the runner inside us, we just have to lace up and get out.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

WE ARE NOT JUST RUNNERS.
WE ARE ATHLETES. It takes more than a pair of legs to be fast. It takes our entire body, mind and unbreakable spirit.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

EVERY RUN
HAS A PURPOSE Some days we’ll feel pushed. Some days we’ll push back. Find the meaning in every kilometre.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

RESPECT EVERY WORKOUT.
FEAR NO WORKOUT. It’s going to be hard. That’s why we love it. Respect is earned from doing the work. So get out and get after it.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

EMBRACE YOUR WEAKNESSES.
THEN ERASE THEM. With regular and consistent work, our weaknesses can become our strengths.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

MEASURE SUCCESS IN AS
MANY WAYS AS YOU CAN Not every run will be our farthest or fastest, but every run is an achievement and should be seen as such.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

WE BELIEVE IN YOU, EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T. On days when we feel less than our best, we can always seek motivation from our community. Nike+ Run Club is here to remind us that our best is always within our reach.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

