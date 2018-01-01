RUN GEAR
ESSENTIALS 101TIME TO LOOK AND FEEL THE PART.
Now that you’ve notched a few runs, it’s time we talk about properly gearing up.
We want you to better understand the performance innovations behind why
you should rock certain running gear, so you look and feel the part.LET’S KICK IT OFFOkay. We’re Nike. Of course we mention shoes first. But trust us, it’s the one piece of the kit you can’t
neglect when starting your running journey.
Don’t even think about grabbing an old pair of workout shoes to run in. And don’t pick your new running
shoes because of style alone (even if those limited edition kicks would match your new fanny pack).
Get the shoes that fit your needs. Visit your nearest Nike Store for a free Run Analysis. This is when you run
on the treadmill so Nike experts check your gait and see what shoes best fit your biomechanics.It takes a
few minutes and will ensure you are kitted with the perfect pair. KITLet’s start with the basics. Sure, we focus a lot on our innovations, but the reason all that tech matters is
that some of this gear can help you run better. It can make you feel faster, more comfortable and more cool
(which makes running more fun). Here’s a few things to think about when putting together your running kit.DON'T SWEAT ITOne rule: Don’t run in a cotton t-shirt. Cotton fibers get heavy and stay wet when you sweat, which can
make it hard to keep your cool. Shirts made of fabrics specifically engineered for running (like Dri-FIT)
are great because they’re light, comfy, and they won’t get waterlogged. We recommend having one or
two Dri-FIT shirts in your running closet.BOTTOM'S UPMost runners prefer running in shorts and/or tights. There’s a wide variety of styles and innovations for
performance tights, and a wide variety of lengths and types of shorts. Tights can help keep your legs
warm and prevent chaffing, while shorts are perfect for warmer days.What you wear is up to you, just
be sure you wear bottoms that won’t slow you down.ROCK THOSE SOCKSBlisters suck. Runners’ socks can help you avoid them. They wick sweat better than regular socks, provide
zoned cushioning for comfort, as well as compression that minimizes swelling. There are a lot of choices
out there—from no-show to quarter to crew to over-the-calf—but your sock choice is really a matter of
preference.SUPPORT YOUR GIRLSIf you’re a woman, your sports bra matters as much as your shoes. 80% of women are wearing the wrong
size and type of bra – don’t be one of them. Help avoid back problems and seek maximum comfort with a
bra that supports you on the run. Use the Nike Pro Bra 360 Fit service online to find your fit.
NEXT ARTICLE: FIND THE FORM THAT FITS YOUYou've tackled a few different types of runs. It's time to start thinking
about how your form will affect your running experience.
RELATED ARTICLE: REASONS WHY RUNNING IS AWESOMEYeah, the health benefits are important, but there are so many more
things that make running the coolest way to spend your free time.
READY SET GO: 10 RUN PLANThe number one rule of running is to run.
Sounds easy enough, right?