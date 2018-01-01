ADDED TO CART
KIDS' SHOE SIZE GUIDE

CLOTHING SIZE GUIDE
SHOE SIZE GUIDE Kids' feet are always growing. Use our complete
size guide to make sure their shoe size always keeps up.
You'll find easy directions on how to measure,
plus important tips on checking their fit.

FIND THEIR SIZE

Have your child stand up, wearing
socks, with heels against the wall.

With measuring tape or a ruler,
measure their longer foot from
the heel to the longest toe.

Enter the measurement in the
tool below, or view our size charts.

CHECK THEIR FIT

Kids' feet swell through
the day—have them
try on shoes in the
late afternoon.

Make sure they are
wearing their typical
socks—not too thin
or too thick.

When trying on shoes,
allow 1/2 inch (1cm approx.) from
their longest toe to
the end of the shoe.

Have them run, jump
and walk to make sure
the shoes are secure
and comfortable.

HOW FEET GROW

Size Range: 1.5–9.5 Nike Size

Measurement Range: 7.6cm–16.1cm

Nike Baby and Toddler shoes are designed with three benefits in mind.
Flexibility to help them build strength, stability to help them find
their footing and easy-on designs to help them get moving.

Size Range: 10–2.5 Nike Size

Measurement Range: 16.1cm–21.2cm

As kids' feet take shape—arch and all—building strength
becomes even more important. Nike Younger Kids' shoes are created
with plenty of flexibility to help strengthen growing muscles.

Size Range: 3–6 Nike Size

Measurement Range: 21.6 cm–24.5 cm

Older kids are still building strength and coordination—but they also
need game-time performance. Nike Older Kids' shoes offer many of the
same advanced features as adult styles—but scaled for growing feet.

SHOE GUIDES BY SPORT

RUNNING SHOE GUIDE

FOOTBALL BOOT GUIDE

BASKETBALL SHOE GUIDE

FIT FOR YOUR SPORT

