Marvin the Martian is out to destroy Earth
again, and with the release of the Super.Fly 4,
he may have finally found his secret weapon.
After learning about the Super.Fly 4’s
FlightSpeed technology for explosive liftoff,
Marvin believes it has enough power to
obliterate other worlds. His quest for the
Super.Fly 4 won’t be easy though, as he
must get past Blake Griffin to get the
power to destroy Planet Earth.
First, he plans to find Blake Griffin and
challenge him to the ultimate dunk
contest - winner takes Earth. Once he
has the shoe, Marvin intends to use its
FlightSpeed to disintegrate the planet.
Follow Marvin’s quest for intergalactic
domination as he travels the globe to
find the Earth-shattering power inside
the Super.Fly 4.
“PREPARE TO BE DISINTEGRATED EARTH”— MARVIN THE MARTIAN
THE GREAT WALL TO WALL SEARCHWondering where to begin, Marvin and the Instant Martians
start their search for the Super.Fly 4 at one of The Seven World Wonders.
ROAMING IN RIO While the Instant Martians were busy taking
in the sights, Marvin roams the beaches of
Rio trying to spot the Super.Fly 4.
“I MUST GET THESE BEFORE THAT EARTHLING STEALS MY GLORY”— MARVIN THE MARTIAN
PROBING PARISAfter no luck on the ground, Marvin and the Instant Martians
go to Paris and patrol the air in hopes of finding Blake flying
high in the sky.
UNLUCKY IN VEGASWith no signs of the Super.Fly 4, Marvin decides
to roll the dice in Las Vegas. After finding no clues,
Marvin becomes frustrated with his crew of Instant
Martians, and threatens them with his ray gun.
VENICE NOT VENUS Although Venice Beach wasn’t what the Martians were expecting, they finally
find that Blake Griffin fellow with the most powerful shoes in the universe.
Marvin battles Blake in an intergalactic dunk contest for the power inside
Super.Fly 4, with the fate of Planet Earth hanging in the balance.
“USING YOUR OWN JORDAN TECHNOLOGY AGAINSTYOU, I WILL FINALLY COMPLETE MY MISSION.”— MARVIN THE MARTIAN