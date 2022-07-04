Stay covered on your runs with the Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight Cap.Its ventilated design provides cooling, while an adjustable back strap allows you to choose your fit.This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.
926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 04 Jul 2022
I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.
927339922 - 18 Jun 2022
I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.
11071481911 - 22 Mar 2022
Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.