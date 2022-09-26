Clary - 24 May 2022

The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!